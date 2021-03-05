Search for driver after woman killed in Fresno hit-and-run

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is dead following a hit-and-run in Fresno on Friday.

Police say an African-American woman was struck by a speeding car just after 7 p.m. in the area of Grove and Elm. She was found near the center divider and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the car that struck her was a four-door grey or light-colored Kia Optima. It is expected to have major front-end damage.

“When our witness approached the intersection he started seeing a bunch of debris in the roadway,” said Lt. Israel Reyes. “And then noticed that there was an adult female in the center median they tried to administer CPR, first aid but she was obviously deceased at that point.”

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run is asked to contact Fresno Police.