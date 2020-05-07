Woman killed in Fresno hit and run, police say

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A woman is dead after police say she was struck in a fatal hit and run in central Fresno Wednesday night – and the search is on for the driver responsible.

Officers say it happened at Fisher Street and Olive Avenue around 9:30 p.m. as the victim was trying to cross the road. Witnesses describe a white four-door vehicle, possibly a Dodge Charger, hitting the woman in the middle of the intersection before driving away. She was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

“We haven’t found a witness that actually saw the entire incident, so we’re reaching out,” said Lt. Tim Tietjen. “Officers are making contact door to door looking for witnesses. We’re also checking the street for surveillance video.”

Investigators say they are working to identify the vehicle. The identity of the victim has not been released but officers have said she is a middle-aged woman.

