Woman killed by hit-and-run driver near Millerton Lake, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said around 10:30 p.m. they received a call of a woman walking in the roadway on Millerton Road east of Winchell Cove Road near Table Mountain Casino.

Authorities said a Fresno County deputy arrived and discovered the woman was dead, saying she appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

The CHP said there is no description of the driver or vehicle which fled the scene.

If anyone has information they are asked to contact the Fresno Area CHP office at (559) 262-0400.