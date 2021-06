CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Clovis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who allegedly stole stereo equipment while wearing high-heels.

Officers say the theft took place around 6:00 p.m. on June 6 in a parking lot near Shaw and Willow avenues.

The suspect is wanted for misdemeanor theft after stealing stereo equipment and tools.

If you have any additional information regarding this case please call the Clovis Police Department at 324-2800.