Woman hospitalized in Visalia shooting

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning that left a woman hospitalized.

Officers responded to the area of 400 NW 1st Ave. just before 3 a.m. for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, Sgt. Art Alvarez said. A woman suffering from a single gunshot wound was found at the scene.

The victim was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for treatment and is expect to survive.

Visalia Police said the investigation continues and anyone with information is urged to call at 559-734-8116. Members of public wanting to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.