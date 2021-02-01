Woman hospitalized in Fresno hit-and-run, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman is in the hospital after she was struck in a hit-and-run crash in central Fresno Monday evening, according to police.

Officers responded at 6:35 p.m. to the area of Shields and Pleasant avenues for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. They reported finding an intoxicated woman in the roadway with what appeared to be a broken leg.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Witnesses told police the woman attempted to cross Shields avenue and was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene.