Woman hospitalized following shooting in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is now recovering in a local hospital after she was shot on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 5 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Cornelia Avenue and Parkway Drive after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a woman in her late 20s, suffering from several gunshot wounds to her upper body.

The woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she was immediately rushed into surgery. Police say the woman is in critical, but stable condition.

Officers currently have the area blocked off as they search for witnesses and evidence.

A description of the suspect has not been provided at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

