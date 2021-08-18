Woman hospitalized following shooting at Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is now recovering in a local hospital after she was shot at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers learned that a woman suffering from a gunshot wound had been dropped off by a man at Community Regional Medical Center.

When officers arrived shortly after, police say they discovered that the car the man drove the woman to the hospital in was reported stolen.

The man was detained as officers went inside the hospital to speak with the woman, who reportedly said she was shot while inside a garage at a home near Floradora Avenue and Fresno Street.

Officers went out to the home and found several people there and detained them. Police say evidence of a shooting was found at the home and officers will soon be carrying out a search warrant as the investigation continues.

The woman who was shot reportedly received non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Authorities have not provided information about the suspect at this time.