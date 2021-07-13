Woman hospitalized following drive-by shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman in her mid-60s was hospitalized following a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Mono and 8th Street after it was reported that a woman had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper chest.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Police say the woman was sitting in the living room of her house when she was hit by gunfire.

There were several other people inside of the home during the shooting but police say nobody else was injured.

During a preliminary investigation, officers learned that the shots were possibly fired by someone in a white car.

Officers are speaking with witnesses in the area in an attempt to identify and get a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.