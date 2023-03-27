CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim of a robbery at a Clovis strip mall on Saturday night was grabbed by her hair during the incident – before the thief fled the premises, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Officers say at around 9:00 p.m. they responded to “Oriental Massage” near Peach and Ashlan avenues for a report of a robbery that had occurred about an hour before.

Officials say the suspect was armed with a black/silver colored handgun that he used to threaten staff. As well as being grabbed by the hair, the victim also received a couple of minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

According to police, the thief fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and was dressed in a black/white hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

Police say the suspect is currently wanted on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment.

According to the Clovis Police Department, there was a delay between the incident and the call to the police department as the victims did not speak English and were afraid to call the police for help.