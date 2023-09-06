Woman found with over 1,000 lbs of marijuana, Fresno Co. Deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was arrested Tuesday night after being found with over a thousand pounds of marijuana near Coalinga, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Tuesday night they conducted a traffic stop on a cargo van at I-5 and Jayne Avenue near Coalinga.

While contacting the driver, 42-year-old Sarah Roland, authorities say they discovered the van was transporting marijuana in large garage bags. There were 52 bags weighing 1,200 pounds in total.

Officials say Roland, who resides in Grass Valley, was arrested under suspicion of transporting marijuana for sale. She was also issued a citation with an order to appear in court.

Deputies say their narcotics detectives assisted in seizing and destroying the 1,200 pounds of marijuana.