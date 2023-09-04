FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 30-year-old woman was found stabbed multiple times in front of a central Fresno motel, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say officers responded to the Motel 6 at 4080 North Blackstone around 1:00 a.m.

Investigators say when officers arrived they found the woman in front of the manager’s office who was bleeding and had multiple stab wounds throughout her body.

Officers say they located a man on the scene who is believed to be responsible for the woman’s injuries and he was detained.

The woman was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition, police say.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.