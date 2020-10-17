Woman found shot on downtown Fresno freeway on-ramp

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –A woman was found shot on a freeway on-ramp in downtown Fresno early Saturday morning and prompted an attempted murder investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers received a report around 1:25 a.m. from Fresno Police of a ShotSpotter alert on the Van Ness Avenue on-ramp to eastbound Highway 180, spokesman Mike Salas said. CHP and Fresno Police officers responded to the scene and found a 21-year-old Hispanic woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with life-threatening wounds. She was rushed into surgery and is expected to survive.

It was reported that there was one round fired into a residence on the southwest corner of College and Franklin avenues near the freeway and an additional round fired into a vehicle parked at the residence, Salas said. The CHP is handling the investigation as the shooting occurred in their jurisdiction.

Investigators found physical evidence at the scene that indicated two firearms were used in the shooting and believe it was gang related.

The CHP has initiated an attempted murder investigation.

