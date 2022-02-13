Woman found shot in Sanger alleyway, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating a shooting in Sanger that sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to Sanger Police Department officials.

Around 3:00 a.m., police responded to 8th Street near O and N streets in Sanger for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, authorities say officers found a woman in the alleyway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

Detectives are currently investigating the scene and say no suspect has been identified at this time.