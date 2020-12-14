Woman found dead near church in Los Banos

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Los Banos Police Department

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman in her 50s was found dead in an alleyway near a Los Banos church early Monday morning, according to Los Banos Police Department.

Police said they responded to a 911 call around 6:00 A.M. for a female not breathing in the alleyway near 4th and I street. 

The woman is believed to be homeless and had been staying in the alleyway near the church.

A man associated with the woman was detained pending further investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Jesse Ceja at (209) 827-2507.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com