Woman found dead near church in Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman in her 50s was found dead in an alleyway near a Los Banos church early Monday morning, according to Los Banos Police Department.
Police said they responded to a 911 call around 6:00 A.M. for a female not breathing in the alleyway near 4th and I street.
The woman is believed to be homeless and had been staying in the alleyway near the church.
A man associated with the woman was detained pending further investigation, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective-Sergeant Jesse Ceja at (209) 827-2507.
