Woman found dead inside Visalia home; no suspects identified

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Woman found dead inside Visalia home; no suspects identified

Image courtesy of VISALIAStringer.

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 37-year-old woman has been identified by police as the person found dead inside a Visalia home early Tuesday morning.

According to Visalia Police, the woman was found around 5:13 a.m. in a home in the area of Thomas and Paradise. The death is being treated as suspicious and investigators consider it a homicide.

Officers identified the victim as 37-year-old Heather Sloan. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know