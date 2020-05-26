Woman found dead inside Visalia home; no suspects identified

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 37-year-old woman has been identified by police as the person found dead inside a Visalia home early Tuesday morning.

According to Visalia Police, the woman was found around 5:13 a.m. in a home in the area of Thomas and Paradise. The death is being treated as suspicious and investigators consider it a homicide.

Today 5:13 AM, officers received a report of suspicious circumstance at a residence in the area of Thomas/Paradise. Officers located the decedent, Heather Sloan (37), inside the residence. Violent Crimes detectives responded. The investigation is ongoing. No suspect info avail. pic.twitter.com/e91QDRjA1T — Visalia Police Dept. (@Visaliapd) May 26, 2020

Officers identified the victim as 37-year-old Heather Sloan. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

