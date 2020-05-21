Woman found dead inside home after family members find her unconscious, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that left one woman dead inside her home in Fresno on Wednesday.

Authorities say EMS were dispatched to a home located on the 500 block of E. Britten Avenue for a medical call at around 7:30 a.m.

When EMS arrived they say they found the woman dead due to trauma she had suffered. EMS also requested that the Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies respond to the home.

Family members told authorities they had gone to visit the woman and found her unconscious, with visible injuries.

The woman was identified as 54-year-old Maria Alcocer Elias of Fresno.

Authorities say it was determined her death was a homicide.







Detectives say they would like to talk with anyone who knew Elias well or recently spoke to better understand if she was having problems with anyone.

No arrests have been made.

If you have information to help with this investigation, please contact Detective Ben Gonzalez at (559) 600-8206.

