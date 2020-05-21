Live Now
Fresno County officials provide detail on its variance approval from the state.

Woman found dead inside home after family members find her unconscious, deputies say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are investigating a homicide that left one woman dead inside her home in Fresno on Wednesday.

Authorities say EMS were dispatched to a home located on the 500 block of E. Britten Avenue for a medical call at around 7:30 a.m.

When EMS arrived they say they found the woman dead due to trauma she had suffered. EMS also requested that the Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies respond to the home.

Family members told authorities they had gone to visit the woman and found her unconscious, with visible injuries.

The woman was identified as 54-year-old Maria Alcocer Elias of Fresno.

Authorities say it was determined her death was a homicide.

Detectives say they would like to talk with anyone who knew Elias well or recently spoke to better understand if she was having problems with anyone.

No arrests have been made.

If you have information to help with this investigation, please contact Detective Ben Gonzalez at (559) 600-8206.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.