Woman found dead in southeast Fresno identified; police say the suspect gave himself up

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 35-year-old man is under arrest after police say he told dispatch he had killed someone at the Villa Rosas Apartments in southeast Fresno, according to Fresno Police.

Officers arrived Monday at around 7:30 p.m. to find 57-year-old Bridget Carter. They say she was found suffering from severe trauma.

According to police, suspect Isaiah Martin was transported to police headquarters for an interview and was later booked into Fresno County Jail.

The incident marks the 20th homicide in Fresno this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

