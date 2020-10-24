Woman found dead in Fresno County orchard identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The woman found dead in a Fresno County orchard has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was identified as Elise Ruiz, 31, of Clovis, said spokesman Tony Botti. A farm worker had found Ruiz’s body on Wednesday while tending to an almond orchard on Sycamore Avenue, just south of Ashlan Avenue, in Kerman.

Detectives are working to learn more about Ruiz’s background. No arrests have been made in this homicide case.

Anyone with information that could help solve this case is asked to contact Detective Jesse Gloria at 559-600-8217. The public can also remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.

