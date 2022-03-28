GUSTINE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspected burglar was arrested over the weekend after deputies say the Gustine homeowner got back to find someone inside, who then yelled at her that it was his house and slammed the door in her face.

According to the Merced Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on Saturday at around 4:30 p.m. The homeowner was met by a man who yelled at her to “get out, this is my house.”

When deputies arrived, they said they found Lynn Stephen Thayer, 30, from Stockton had covered all the windows in the house and refused to come outside. Deputies later reported hearing possible gunshots coming from the area and called the Merced County Sheriff’s SWAT Team. As the SWAT team was arriving on the scene, deputies say they noticed there was a fire that was set from inside and started to spread.

Officials add that Thayer had climbed to the top of the house through an air duct. Thayer then jumped off the roof and was taken into custody by deputies. Thayer was booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of burglary and arson.