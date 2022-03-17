PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was fatally shot in Porterville Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers said they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of North Villa Street.

Officers said they found a female victim, with several gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Police said they were able to identify the victim as 30-year-old Yesica Elisadale, from Porterville.

The Elisadale was transported to a nearby hospital, but would later die from her injuries, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police, and anyone with information is being asked to call the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the Porterville Police Department Facebook page. Anyone calling may also provide information anonymously.