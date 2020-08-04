Woman faces kidnapping charges after stealing car with someone inside, Visalia Police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old woman is facing kidnapping and vehicle theft charges after Visalia Police say she stole a car with another woman inside Tuesday.

According to police, Mariha Sexton got into the vehicle on the 200 block of S. Mooney Boulevard. The engine was left running and Sexton drove away.

Officers say a woman, who was in the back of the car as it was being driven away, called dispatch to alert police she was there. The vehicle was driven to the area of Walnut and Akers, and Sexton left the vehicle with the victim still inside.

The vehicle was recovered and taken back to where it was stolen.

No injuries were reported.

Sexton was later arrested and booked into Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on kidnapping and vehicle theft charges.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.