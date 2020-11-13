Woman extradited back to the Valley from Mexico in connection to Tulare homicide

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare Police said Friday that a woman was has been extradited back to the Valley from Mexico in connection to a homicide that occurred at the beginning of November.

Detectives received an anonymous tip that Alicia Adriana Espinosa, 23, was seen in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, said Sgt. Ray Guerrero. The person said he searched her name on Facebook and found that she was a person of interest in the Nov. 1 homicide of 55-year-old John Albers.

The family of 55-year-old John Albers called the department on Nov. 1 after they had not been able to get ahold of him. Officers went to his house on East Jackson Avenue and found him on the floor stabbed to death. Investigators believe he had been there for hours.

Police said Espinosa and Albers were in a romantic relationship and they don’t have a clear motive.

Sgt. Ed Hinojosa said Espinosa works in the adult entertainment industry. She not only has Central Valley ties but also travels to Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada.

Neighbors say Albers was well-liked and friendly, and the news of his murder shocked their tight-knit community.

Detectives worked with the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office to file a warrant for Espinosa’s arrest.

The U.S. Marshals Service told Police that Espinosa was already under arrest in Mexico on unrelated charges.

Guerrero said Espinosa was extradited back to the U.S. and transferred to Tulare Police custody on Thursday. She was later booked into the Tulare County Jail on a charge of murder.