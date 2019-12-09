Woman escapes grasp of kidnapper, police looking for suspect

SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Sanger Police are on the hunt for the man who tried to pull a woman into her car Sunday night.

Police say it happened around 8:20 p.m. in front of Anytime Fitness at 1132 Academy Ave. A woman was sitting inside of her car in the parking lot when the suspect opened the door and tried to get her out.

The woman immediately fought back, according to police, and when she freed herself from his grip she drove away.

The suspect is described to be a man in his 30’s or 40’s with a medium build. He’s around 5’6″ and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and black boots at the time of the attempted kidnapping.

Police add he may have driven away from the area in a black, new model sedan.

Investigators are currently looking for surveillance video in the area. While there’s no evidence to connect this to an attempted sexual assault case reported in Visalia Sunday, Sanger Police and Visalia Police are working to see if they are.