Woman escapes grasp of kidnapper, police looking for suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Investigation Crime Tape_1454699612781.jpg

SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Sanger Police are on the hunt for the man who tried to pull a woman into her car Sunday night.

Police say it happened around 8:20 p.m. in front of Anytime Fitness at 1132 Academy Ave. A woman was sitting inside of her car in the parking lot when the suspect opened the door and tried to get her out.

The woman immediately fought back, according to police, and when she freed herself from his grip she drove away.

The suspect is described to be a man in his 30’s or 40’s with a medium build. He’s around 5’6″ and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and black boots at the time of the attempted kidnapping.

Police add he may have driven away from the area in a black, new model sedan.

Investigators are currently looking for surveillance video in the area. While there’s no evidence to connect this to an attempted sexual assault case reported in Visalia Sunday, Sanger Police and Visalia Police are working to see if they are.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com