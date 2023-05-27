VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was arrested after being found with a stolen car Saturday evening, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say, around 7:30 p.m., they conducted a patrol check in the Lovers Lane and Noble Avenue shopping center.

While in the area, officers say they noticed a car that was reported stolen and arrested the driver, 42-year-old Emily Wessel.

Wessel was arrested and booked under suspicion of possession of the stolen vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant for driving on a suspended license, according to authorities.

Visalia police returned the stolen car to its owner.