VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Visalia Wednesday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing Mooney Blvd and Tulare Avenue around 9:00 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle going southbound on Mooney Blvd.

After the collision, police say the driver, later identified as 22-year-old Adrianna Watters, fled the scene in the vehicle. Watters turned herself into the police a short time later.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she later died. Watters will be booked for felony hit-and-run, police say.