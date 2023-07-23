FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was stabbed and ultimately died in Fresno Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 7 p.m. they responded to the post office on Griffith Way near Blackstone Avenue after receiving multiple calls from concerned citizens about a victim of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a suspected unhoused woman in her late 50s suffering from a laceration to her upper body.

Police immediately rendered first aid until EMS transferred her to a local hospital where they say she succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators believe the incident began as a result of a disturbance between other unhoused individuals. Police say the area is where a lot of the unhoused tend to congregate.

So far, one individual is detained but detectives say they are unsure of his involvement in the incident. Detectives are actively investigating the incident by interviewing witnesses and obtaining surveillance footage.

Police say as they investigate this incident, the area will likely be closed off in the morning, so they advise the public to expect closures and delays.

Fresno Police are asking anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident to contact them at (559) 621-7000.