FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was shot and killed and a man is in custody after a shooting Tuesday night in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say just before 11:00 p.m. officers respond to the area of Olive and Millbrook avenues where they found a woman dead in a car.

Officials say a witness heard arguing before the shooting and saw a young man running from the scene. The man was found a few blocks away near Carmen Avenue and 5th Street and was taken into custody.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.