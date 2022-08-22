FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police officers are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 20-year old woman dead after her boyfriend discharged a firearm, officials say.

Officers say on Sunday around 9:00 a.m., they responded to the Hampton Inn & Suites at the 300 block of East Fir Avenue to the report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived at the scene found 20-year-old Deisha Guzman suffering from a gunshot on her lower body.

Guzman was promptly taken to a local hospital but was pronounced dead at 9:41 a.m. Officers say they contacted 22-year-old Christopher Jordan who identified himself as Guzman’s boyfriend.

Christopher Jordan, 22

Images provided by the Fresno Police Department

Officials say detectives learned that Guzman and Jordan were dating and checked in the hotel approximately an hour before the shooting happened and that once the couple was inside the room, Jordan placed his firearm on the bed, he initially said to the officers Guzman shot herself.

After further questioning, Jordan admitted that he accidentally fired the gun, striking Guzman who was laying on a couch, officers say. Jordan added that he thought the gun was unloaded as he had removed the magazine.

Detectives determined that Jordan did not shoot Guzman on purpose, but his handling of the firearm was negligent resulting in Guzman’s death. Jordan was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 620-7000.