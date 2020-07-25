KSEE24 RESCAN /
Woman could face assault charges after hitting Code Enforcement Officer with vehicle in Fresno

Crime
Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman could face assault charges after hitting a Code Enforcement Officer with a vehicle Friday.

It happened near the Target at Blackstone and Bullard Avenues.

Police say around 11 a.m. a woman confronted an officer about an issue with a salon she works at in Fresno.

When the officer tried to get a picture of the woman’s license plate she started backing up slowly and allegedly hit the officer.

The officer was not hurt.

