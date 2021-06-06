Woman chases man with knife and sets fire to Merced apartment building, police say

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was arrested for chasing a man with a deadly weapon before setting fire to a vacant apartment building, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police say officers were called out to H and Main Streets after hearing reports of a woman chasing a man down the street with a knife.

While officers were speaking with the victim on the scene, they noticed smoke coming from a vacant apartment building. Firefighters arrived at the apartment and were able to extinguish the flames.

When officers went to check out the location, they say they found 41-year-old Amanda Collins standing in the doorway of the apartment.

Collins was then taken into custody by officers before police say she admitted to starting the fire.

Police say she also was identified by the victim as the suspect who was chasing him with the knife.

Collins was booked into the Merced County Jail for arson, terrorist threats, brandishing a weapon, and trespassing.