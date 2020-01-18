Breaking News
Woman charged with homicide after Porterville crash, police say

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities arrested a woman for homicide after a 69-year-old died following a crash in Porterville last week, police say.

Police say Rebecca Inman, 27, of Porterville, had a BAC of 0.19% (more than double the legal limit) while she was behind the wheel on Friday, Jan. 12.

The 69-year-old victim, who police say was a passenger in the other vehicle, was transferred to a hospital in San Francisco after sustaining major injuries. She passed away Tuesday.

On Friday, Tulare County District Attorney’s Office charged Inman with homicide, gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI of alcohol causing injury.

Inman is currently being held at the Tulare County Jail without bail.

This incident is being investigated by the Porterville Police Department Traffic Unit and anyone with information regarding it should contact Corporal Calloway at (559) 782-7400.

