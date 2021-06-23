Woman causes $10K in damages after splashing paint on Tower District mural, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are searching for a woman who they say caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a mural in the Tower District, according to the Fresno Police Department.
Police say Sarah Miranda Santilla-Guerrero caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage after vandalizing a mural on the side of the Neighborhood Thrift Store near Olive and Wilson avenues.
Ricky Bravo, development director at Neighborhood Industries, says a security camera at the store captured Santilla-Guerrero throwing paint on the mural in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12.
The mural was also reportedly written on with paint.
Fresno Police are now asking for the public’s help in finding Santilla-Guerrero.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.
Donations are being accepted on the Neighborhood Industries website to help with the restoration of the mural.