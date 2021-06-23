Woman causes $10K in damages after splashing paint on Tower District mural, police say

The Fresno Police Department says Sarah Miranda Santilla-Guerrero is accused of vandalizing a mural in the Tower District over the weekend.

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers are searching for a woman who they say caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to a mural in the Tower District, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say Sarah Miranda Santilla-Guerrero caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage after vandalizing a mural on the side of the Neighborhood Thrift Store near Olive and Wilson avenues.

Ricky Bravo, development director at Neighborhood Industries, says a security camera at the store captured Santilla-Guerrero throwing paint on the mural in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 12.

A photo shows some of the damage that was done to the mural. (Photo: Ricky Bravo)

The mural was also reportedly written on with paint.

Fresno Police are now asking for the public’s help in finding Santilla-Guerrero.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

Donations are being accepted on the Neighborhood Industries website to help with the restoration of the mural.