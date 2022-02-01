Woman backs into patrol vehicle when pulled over, Fresno Police say

Woman backs into patrol vehicle when pulled over for DUI, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver pulled over in Downtown Fresno after allegedly rolling through a stoplight Tuesday evening was arrested after she backed into the patrol vehicle, according to Fresno Police.

Officers say the unidentified woman was pulled over at around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Divisadero and H Streets when she attempted to pull over and park the vehicle she was driving she accidentally put it into reverse, backed up towards the police vehicle, and hit it.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

