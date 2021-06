The Fresno Police Department says Sarah Miranda Santilla-Guerrero is accused of vandalizing a mural in the Tower District over the weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman wanted for vandalizing a mural in Fresno’s Tower District on June 12 was arrested by Fresno Police.

Police say Sarah Miranda Santilla-Guerrero caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage after throwing paint over the mural on the side of the Neighborhood Thrift Store near Olive and Wilson avenues.

The estimate for the damage is around $10,000. Donations are being accepted on the Neighborhood Industries website to help with the restoration of the mural.