Woman arrested in Kings County after drugs and gun found in car, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman is under arrest after drugs and a gun was found in her car, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say on Jan. 25 they noticed a car in the area of 13th and Jackson avenues traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy pulled the vehicle over after it suddenly turned off onto a dirt road near a home. The driver, identified as Jennifer Williamson, got out of the vehicle and told the deputy that the home was her friend’s and she was there to visit.

Williamson later told the deputy she was on active parole and had inside the car a meth pipe and a .45 caliber bullet, according to deputies.

After searching the vehicle further, deputies say they found a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine that was not registered. They also found Williamson was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Williamson was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence while in possession of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.