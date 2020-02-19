Woman arrested in connection to Exeter ATV theft

Tyree Lopez, 40, of Exeter, was arrested on possession of stolen property and grand theft of an ATV in Exeter (Courtesy of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was arrested Monday in connection with the theft of an ATV from an Exeter home, according to a post made on social media by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home in the area of 700 S. Anderson Road on Feb. 8 for a burglary, the Sheriff’s Office said. The victim reported that a Polaris Ranger ATV, worth about $7,000, had been taken from the home.

Detectives received information Monday about stolen property at a home in the area of 700 Westwood Drive in Exeter.

During a search warrant on a U-Haul truck on the property, detectives found the stolen ATV, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Tyree Lopez, 40, of Exeter, was arrested on possession of stolen property and grand theft.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Verhoeven or Detective De Haan at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.

