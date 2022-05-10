VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities in Visalia say they arrested a 41-year-old woman who allegedly started a dumpster fire Tuesday morning.

Officers say fire crews responded to a dumpster fire around 9:00 a.m. in the area of Noble Avenue and Linwood Street.

When authorities arrived, they say a witness at the scene described two people who were seen near the dumpster prior to the fire.

Police say they contacted the two people and arrested Kimberly Helms, 41, who they say unlawfully caused the fire by disposing of a container that had previously contained her warming fire.

Helms was booked for unlawfully causing a fire.