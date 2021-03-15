Woman arrested for beating and stabbing mother, deputies say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman who deputies say beat and seriously injured her mother Monday morning was arrested hours later.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Carrie Drew of Fresno was booked into Fresno County Jail on charges of attempted murder and elder abuse.

Deputies say Drew was the person who got into a fight with her own mother at around 11:30 a.m., in the driveway of a home on the 800 block of N. De Wolf Avenue in Fresno. The suspect left the scene before deputies arrived with her four-year-old son in the car.

Deputies identified the type of vehicle the suspect was driving and it was spotted around 1 p.m. on Auberry Road, north of Copper Avenue. Drew’s four-year-old son was found safe inside.

The 67-year-old victim is in the hospital. She is listed in a serious but stable condition.

