Woman arrested for auto burglary and felony warrant in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE\KGPE) — A woman was arrested on Saturday morning for auto burglary and felony warrant in Merced, police say.

Officers say they responded to the area of 2100 block of Dinkey Creek Avenue at around 9 a.m. for an auto burglary in progress.

When officers arrived they say 20-year-old Sierra Brewer was in the area in possession of car keys, and items belonging to multiple homes in the area.

Brewer was arrested for the felony warrant, possession of burglary tools, and four counts of auto burglary, according to police.

Brewer was transported to the Merced Police Department where she was released via citation and the property was returned to the owners.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer L. Garcia at (209) 385-6905.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.