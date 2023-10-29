LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is facing grand larceny charges after police said she stole a $15,000 Rolex watch and hid it under her wig, according to a police report.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to 3730 S. Las Vegas Blvd. after a hotel guest reported that his watch was missing, the report said.

The address listed in the report matches the address for the ARIA Resort & Casino.

The victim told police that he was staying in a room at the hotel with his friend. At around 1:30 a.m., the victim went back to his room, where he took off his Rolex watch and put it on the counter before falling asleep, according to the report.

At around 6 a.m., the victim was woken by his friend who had brought two women back to the room. The victim told police that his friend told him to grab his “expensive belongings” and put them in the safe “just to be safe,” the report stated.

When the victim woke up to grab his belongings, he noticed that his watch was not where he left it, the police said. The report stated the Rolex was worth $15,000.

The victim told police that he blamed the two women because they were the only ones in the room when he woke up, the report stated.

After a few minutes of arguing over the watch, Aria security arrived and escorted everyone to the holding room before they called Metro.

When asked where the watch was, one of the women paused and said she “had no idea what watch [they] were talking about,” the report stated.

The second woman, Ariel Jackson, 25, told police she had “no clue” about the watch and was “very adamant” she did not take it, according to the report.

Ariel Jackson, 25, is facing grand larceny charges after police say she stole a $15,000 Rolex watch and hid it under her wig. (LVMPD)

Because there was surveillance video showing the victim with the watch and it went missing when the two women entered the room, police arrested them, the report stated.

As police were putting Jackson into the patrol vehicle, she asked police “If by chance one of [us] had the watch and returned it, would they be able to get set free?”

When asked where the watch was again, Jackson said she was not going to tell police where the watch was until she was “told she was going to walk free,” according to the report.

Police told Jackson that it would be up to the victim if he wanted to drop the charges and that he wanted to see the watch before deciding. Jackson then told police that the watch was hidden in her wig.

The report stated that police found the watch “stuffed in between her hair and the wig.” The watch was returned to the victim, who was “adamant” about pressing charges.

Jackson faces charges of grand larceny of more than $5,000 but less than $25,000 and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. She was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on no bail. Her next court appearance was scheduled for Oct. 30.