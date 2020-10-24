Woman arrested after Visalia road rage incident turns into stabbing

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was arrested early Saturday morning after a road rage incident in downtown Visalia turned into a stabbing, according to Visalia Police.

Officers were sent to Kaweah Delta Medical Center around 12:30 a.m. after a stabbing victim was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle, said Sgt. Mike Verissimo. An investigation found that the victim was stabbed in the neck during a road rage incident that occurred in the area of West Street and Acequia Avenue.

The suspect, identified as Leatha Berggren, 43, was found by officers in the area of Court Street and Tulare Avenue and was arrested without incident.

Officers found evidence on Berggren that linked her to the stabbing, Verissimo said. She was later booked on an attempted homicide charge.

The victim was reported to be in critical condition following surgery.

Anyone with information is urged to reach Detective Henry Martinez at 559-713-4156.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.