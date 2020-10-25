Woman arrested after road rage incident led to stabbing in Visalia

Leatha Berggren, 43.

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was arrested after a road rage incident led to a stabbing in Visalia Friday afternoon, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers responded to Kaweah Delta Medical Center regarding a stabbing victim that had been dropped off by a vehicle at around 12:28 p.m.

Authorities say the investigation revealed the victim had been stabbed during a road rage incident in the area of Acequia and West Streets.

The suspect was identified as Leatha Berggren,43, and was arrested and booked for attempted murder, according to Visalia Police.

The victim is in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Henry Martinez at 559-713-4156.

