PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old woman has been arrested following a shooting almost five months earlier in Porterville, according to the city’s police department.

Officers say on July 17 they responded to the 200 block of North Westwood Street following a shooting reported in the area. When they arrived, they reported finding two juveniles with gunshot wounds. Investigators were able to identify a suspect – and it was December 13 when they were able to locate her.

According to police, the suspect in the incident was identified as 29-year-old Yadira Chavez. She was located in the area of Henderson Avenue and Westwood Street and taken into police custody.

Chavez was booked into Tulare County Jail. Investigators believe the incident to be gang-related.