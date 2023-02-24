PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Parlier Police Department announced Friday the arrest of the suspect believed to be involved in a fatal traffic collision that took the life of a 13-year-old girl.

According to police, on Feb. 10, around 6:10 p.m., they received several calls about a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

Officers responded to the intersection of Madsen and Amigo and located 13-year-old Fernanda Perez Aldama in the middle of the intersection with life-threatening injuries, where police say she died at the scene from her injuries.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle, 53-year-old Elizabeth Ybarra, was on the scene and called 911 to report her involvement in the collision.

After a thorough investigation, police determined no alcohol or drugs were involved in the collision. It was presumed that Ybarra was inattentive and had failed to notice Aldama in the crosswalk as she was walking home from school.

Parlier Police say Ybarra has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

Ybarra was taken into custody and has been booked into the Fresno County Jail.