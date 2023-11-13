FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old woman was arrested Friday for the death of Daniel Payan, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say after reviewing video surveillance and interviewing witnesses, detectives identified J’Tericka Hall as the person they say is allegedly responsible for Payan’s death.

Police say on Tuesday, around 7:20 a.m., officers responded to the 4200 Block of East Fountain Way to check the welfare of a person on the ground.

When officers arrived, they found, 28-year-old Daniel Payan unresponsive, face down in the parking lot.

Payan was transported to a local hospital where it was determined he had a gunshot wound injury to the chest. Payan was pronounced dead later that morning by hospital personnel, according to police.

On Friday, officers say they served a search warrant at her residence where Hall was located and taken into custody.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.