TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man shot a woman and shot at a deputy in Ivanhoe on Friday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 4:00 p.m. they were called out to a home near Ave 330 and Road 156 for a domestic disturbance.

When the first deputy arrived, officials say that 24-year-old Joey See shot the woman inside the house and proceeded to shoot several times at the deputy as he approached the front door.

A SWAT was called to the scene and as they arrived at the residence, See and the victim came out, according to deputies.

Officials say the woman shot is expected to survive and the deputy was not hurt.

According to deputies, See was arrested and faces charges of attempted murder and attempted murder of a deputy.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.