Woman and child in a stroller hit by an alleged DUI driver in Visalia

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia police say a suspected drunk driver struck a woman and her one-year-old child Sunday night.

The two were hit around 7:30 p.m. near Walnut and Linwood avenues.

Police say 20-year-old Leonel Hernandez Alacon was driving a white Nissan Altima east on Walnut Avenue when his car left the road, onto the sidewalk, and hit the woman and toddler who was in a stroller.

Police say Alacon took off without stopping. The vehicle was found abandoned nearby. As officers were arriving in the area, they say Alacon was running and was detained without incident.

The victims were evaluated and released at the scene by paramedics for minor complaints of pain.

Police say Alacon was booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial for Driving Under the Influence, Hit and Run, Child Endangerment, and was an unlicensed driver.