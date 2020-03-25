Woman and 8-year-old girl critically injured by a man with an ankle monitor, police say

HANFORD, California (KGPE) – A Hanford woman and an 8-year-old girl are both in critical condition after police say they were stabbed multiple times in an apartment.

It happened at the Shamrock Garden Apartments at East Florinda Street near 10th Avenue at around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers say they arrived to find found both victims stabbed several times in the face. The girl had also been stabbed several times in the torso. Both were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in critical condition.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Alejandro Hernandez, who officers say ran but they were able to find him and take him into custody. They believe Hernandez had some type of relationship with the victims, either as a boyfriend or stepfather.

“He’s in custody at this time and we’re currently conducting interviews to determine exactly what occurred at the residence,” said Hanford Police Chief Parker Sever.

Hernandez was booked in the Kings County Jail facing attempted murder charges. Police say Hernandez had an ankle monitor for previous DUI charges.

