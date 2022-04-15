FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators with the Fresno Police Department are searching for witnesses following five sexual assaults, all alleged to have been committed by 40-year-old Sue Hang.

The suspect was identified by detectives from the police department’s Sexual Assault Unit and was booked on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault and burglary. Investigators say Hang’s victims’ ages ranged from 13 to their 50s.

Detectives are currently searching for witnesses or any additional victims of Hang’s alleged crimes. Anyone with additional information on this case is encouraged to contact Detective Chris Aranas at 559-621-6210.